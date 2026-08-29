The Timberwolves traded Green and cash considerations to the Jazz on Friday in exchange for Cody Williams and John Konchar, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being traded from Charlotte to Minnesota as part of the LaMelo Ball trade in June, Green is now set to begin the season with the Jazz. The 25-year-old swingman appeared in 58 regular-season games for the Hornets in 2025-26, averaging 4.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.6 steals in 15.7 minutes per contest. He figures to provide wing depth for Utah and will likely compete with Brice Sensabaugh, Josh Okogie and Svi Mykhailiuk for playing time.