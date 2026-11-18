Okogie finished Tuesday's 132-107 victory over the Clippers with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 22 minutes.

Okogie has scored at least seven points in four consecutive appearances, averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals during that stretch. The veteran wing continues to see consistent playing time, averaging 21.3 minutes over those contests, while providing defensive production and occasional three-point shooting. His modest offensive role limits his fantasy upside, though his steals offer some value in deeper leagues.