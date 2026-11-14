Okogie finished Friday's 125-118 loss to Houston with seven points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 22 minutes.

Okogie was moved into the Jazz's starting lineup for Friday's game to face the team that he suited up for during the 2025-26 campaign. He did very little in his return to Houston and was barely on the floor for the fourth quarter despite being in the starting lineup for the second time in three games. Okogie has scored in double digits once this season, and his production ceiling will be quite low while sharing the floor with the young, franchise cornerstones of Keyonte George, Ace Bailey and rookie second-overall selection Darryn Peterson.