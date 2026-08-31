Okogie registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, one block and four steals in 30 minutes during Nigeria's 100-84 win over Cape Verde in Sunday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Okogie set the pace in assists for Nigeria on Sunday, flirting with a triple-double as well. The swingman agreed to a two-way deal with the Jazz this offseason, and he'll offer the club's young core a veteran presence on the wing. Okogie did make 32 regular-season starts for Houston in 2025-26, his most since 2020-21 with Minnesota, and will battle for an Opening Night rotation spot at training camp.