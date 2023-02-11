Toscano-Anderson (trade) is available to make his Jazz debut during Saturday's game against the Knicks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Toscano-Anderson was shipped to Utah in the three-team deal involving the Lakers and Timberwolves. His role fluctuated with the Lakers, and the forward averaged 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.2 minutes. If he's part of Utah's regular rotation, it's doubtful his role will be significant enough for fantasy relevance. The Marquette product isn't a development priority for the rebuilding squad, as he's turning 30 years old later this season.