Toscano-Anderson is not starting Sunday against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Toscano-Anderson made a spot start Saturday against the Nuggets, but he'll head back to a bench role here. He's averaging 2.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game across 42 bench outings this season.
