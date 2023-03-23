Toscano-Anderson racked up two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and two assists across 12 minutes during Wednesday's 127-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Despite logging double-digit minutes for the third time in the last four games, Toscano-Anderson has averaged just 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over that stretch. He's unlikely to claim a much larger role, barring injuries in the frontcourt, so he can be left on the waiver wire in the vast majority of league formats.