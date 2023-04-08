Toscano-Anderson will start Saturday's game versus the Nuggets.

Toscano-Anderson has just one start under his belt since Jan. 15, but he'll add another to that list Saturday with Kelly Olynyk (rest) joining the list of starters sitting out the game. Toscano-Anderson is averaging just 4.3 points, 2.9 boards and 1.4 assists over 20.1 minutes per game in his eight previous starts this season, so the move doesn't guarantee he will return significant fantasy value.