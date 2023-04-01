Toscano-Anderson closed with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes during Friday's 122-114 loss to the Celtics.

Toscano-Anderson was moved back to the bench Friday with Kelly Olynyk (illness) back in action and played 17 minutes. He found success as a distributor, tying his season-high in assists, while also managing to make two of his three shot attempts. Toscano-Anderson should continue to see steady work off the bench for as long as the Jazz are without Lauri Markkanen (hand) and Rudy Gay (back).