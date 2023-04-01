Toscano-Anderson closed with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes during Friday's 122-114 loss to the Celtics.
Toscano-Anderson was moved back to the bench Friday with Kelly Olynyk (illness) back in action and played 17 minutes. He found success as a distributor, tying his season-high in assists, while also managing to make two of his three shot attempts. Toscano-Anderson should continue to see steady work off the bench for as long as the Jazz are without Lauri Markkanen (hand) and Rudy Gay (back).
More News
-
Jazz's Juan Toscano-Anderson: Moves back to bench•
-
Jazz's Juan Toscano-Anderson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Juan Toscano-Anderson: Making minimal impact•
-
Jazz's Juan Toscano-Anderson: Available to debut Saturday•
-
Jazz's Juan Toscano-Anderson: Won't play against Toronto•
-
Jazz's Juan Toscano-Anderson: Shipped to Utah•