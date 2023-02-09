The Jazz acquired Toscano-Anderson from the Lakers on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Toscano-Anderson will head to Utah along with Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones and a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick, while the Lakers take back D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Meanwhile, Minnesota receive Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and second-round picks in 2024, 2025 and 2026. Toscano-Anderson hadn't been a consistent part of the rotation in Los Angeles, and his outlook is unlikely to change dramatically in Utah. Perhaps he'll see some limited run behind starting forwards Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk, but Toscano-Anderson is likely looking at minutes in the teens in a best-case scenario if Utah retains relatively good health over the rest of the season.