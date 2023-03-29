Toscano-Anderson is listed in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game in San Antonio.

With Kelly Olynyk (illness) and Lauri Markkanen (hand) watching from the sidelines Wednesday, the Jazz will go with a starting five featuring Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, Simone Fontecchio, Toscano-Anderson and Walker Kessler. JTA should get some decent run given Utah's lack of depth, but he can be hit-or-miss, so he's not worth much more than a dart throw in deep leagues.