Toscano-Anderson is being sent to Utah as part of Wednesday's three-team deal between the Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Toscano-Anderson wasn't a consistent part of the rotation in Los Angeles and that's unlikely to change in Utah. Perhaps he'll see some limited run behind Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk, but he's likely looking at minutes in the teens in a best-case scenario.