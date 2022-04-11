Hernangomez had 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-80 victory over the Trail Blazers.

With Bojan Bogdanovic resting, Hernangomez got the start next to Rudy Gobert and set a new season high with 22 points. Hernangomez has taken on a larger role over the last several weeks, due in part to the fact that Bogdanovic missed a stretch of games in March due to a calf injury. Heading into the postseason, Hernangomez will likely return to working as one of the first players off of coach Quin Snyder's bench.