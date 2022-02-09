Hernangomez was traded to the Jazz on Wednesday, along with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, as part of a three-team deal involving the Spurs and Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The big man began the season in Boston before being dealt to San Antonio on Jan. 18. He only appeared in four games for the Spurs, who will get Tomas Satoranksy from Portland, as well as a second-round pick, in the deal. In Utah, Hernangomez doesn't project to hold a significantly larger role, but he'll provide some insurance behind Rudy Gobert (calf) and Hassan Whiteside.