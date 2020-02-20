Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Falls just short of double-double
Wright-Foreman scored 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and collected nine rebounds in Wednesday's win over Iowa.
Despite hitting only 1-of-7 shots from two-point range, Wright-Foreman posted his sixth straight game with double-digit points while setting a season high with nine boards. The two-way player is averaging 17.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 29 G League contests.
