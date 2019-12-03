Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Garners DNP
Wright-Foreman did not play in Monday's G League game against Grand Rapids.
Wright-Foreman's absence was listed as coach's decision. The two-way rookie poured in 26 points in his last contest, so the benching was clearly not related to his play. The situation bears monitoring ahead of Salt Lake's next scheduled game Thursday.
