Wright-Foreman totaled 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in Friday's win over Rio Grande Valley.

Wright-Foreman was once again the leading scorer for the Stars on Friday by reaching 22 points thanks particularly to a superb shooting outing from three-point range in 28 minutes of action. In three G League contests currently, Wright-Foreman is dropping 23.7 points along with 2.7 rebounds per contest.