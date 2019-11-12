Wright-Foreman racked up a team-high 17 points to go along with four assists, two rebounds and one block in Sunday's season opener versus Sioux Falls.

Wright-Foreman did not make an appearance with the Jazz, but he appears to be set for a key role with the team's G League affiliate. The 2019 second-round pick also headed the club in shot attempts (14) Thursday, though he didn't contribute a ton in the other stat categories.