Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Leads scoring in opener
Wright-Foreman racked up a team-high 17 points to go along with four assists, two rebounds and one block in Sunday's season opener versus Sioux Falls.
Wright-Foreman did not make an appearance with the Jazz, but he appears to be set for a key role with the team's G League affiliate. The 2019 second-round pick also headed the club in shot attempts (14) Thursday, though he didn't contribute a ton in the other stat categories.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...