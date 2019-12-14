Wright-Foreman tallied 24 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) in a G League win over Oklahoma City on Friday.

Wright-Foreman needed only 24 minutes to notch 24 points in the 106-87 victory. The 2019 second-round draft pick has shown well in 10 games with Salt Lake City this season, averaging 19.0 points while making 27.2 percent of his three-point attempts.