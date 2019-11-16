Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Leads team with 22
Wright-Foreman totaled 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in Friday's win over Rio Grande Valley.
Wright-Foreman was once again the leading scorer for the Stars, thanks particularly to a superb shooting outing from three-point range in 28 minutes of action. In three G League contests currently, Wright-Foreman is dropping 23.7 points along with 2.7 rebounds per contest.
