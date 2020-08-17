Wright-Forearm wasn't available Monday in Game 1 of the Jazz's first-round playoff series with the Nuggets after the Jazz excluded him from their traveling party, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Utah elected to bring in assistant coach Jeff Watkinson ahead of the forcing team, forcing the team to swap another player or staff member out of the traveling party. Wright-Foreman was ultimately the odd man out, suggesting that coach Quin Snyder wasn't planning on including the rookie in the postseason rotation. The two-way guard played three games in the Orlando bubble, averaging 6.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per contest.