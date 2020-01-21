Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Paces Stars with 25 points Monday
Wright-Foreman scored 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and grabbed five rebounds in a G League victory over Texas on Monday.
Wright-Foreman returned to Salt Lake City after a brief NBA stint with Utah and immediately made his presence felt as he led the Stars in scoring in the win. The 2019 second-round draft pick has yet to log any minutes at the NBA level this season, but he has averaged 16.7 points while shooting 46.3 percent -- including 41.5 percent from three-point range -- in 19 G League games.
