Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Picked by Jazz

The Jazz drafted Wright-Foreman with the 53rd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Wright-Foreman played four years at Hofstra. He finished his senior year with an average of 27.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists across 37.8 minutes. He has potential to provide energy and offense off the bench.

Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...