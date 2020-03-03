Wright-Foreman scored 31 points (10-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-6 FT) in a victory over South Bay on Monday.

The second-round draft pick fell one point shy of his season high in the win, registering his highest scoring game since Nov. 13. Wright-Foreman has proven to be a consistent scorer for the Stars, totaling double-digit points in 30 of 34 games this season.