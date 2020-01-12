Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Recalled from G League
The Jazz has recalled Wright-Foreman from the G League on Sunday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Wright-Foreman will reportedly be available to play in the Jazz's contest against Washington on Sunday. Barring any significant news though, the rookie will likely not see the floor, as he's currently buried on the depth chart.
More News
-
Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Tallies 12 points Friday•
-
Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Leads Stars with 24 points•
-
Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Garners DNP•
-
Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Contributes 26 points in victory•
-
Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Tallies 17 points in victory•
-
Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Leads team with 22•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...