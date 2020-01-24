Wright-Foreman totaled 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's win over Agua Caliente.

The rookie led Salt Lake City in scoring for the second straight contest. The peripheral stats were nice to see as Wright-Foreman is averaging only 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists on the season. His primary strength is clearly scoring as he is averaging 17.1 points on 46.3 percent shooting from the field in the G League.