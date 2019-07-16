Wright-Foreman signed a two-way contract with the Jazz on Tuesday, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.

Wright-Foreman was selected by the Jazz with the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Hofstra product appeared in four summer league contests with Utah, averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 26.4 minutes. As is the nature of two-way contracts, Wright-Foreman will spend the majority of his rookie campaign in the G League.