Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Signs two-way with Jazz
Wright-Foreman signed a two-way contract with the Jazz on Tuesday, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.
Wright-Foreman was selected by the Jazz with the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Hofstra product appeared in four summer league contests with Utah, averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 26.4 minutes. As is the nature of two-way contracts, Wright-Foreman will spend the majority of his rookie campaign in the G League.
More News
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...