Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Tallies 12 points Friday
Wright-Foreman scored 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt) in a G League win over Memphis on Friday.
Despite coming up empty from deep and adding little in the way of peripheral stats, Wright-Foreman's performance was encouraging following a three-game slump in which he made only 26.7 percent of his field-goal attempts (8-of-30). The second-round draft pick will look to build upon the effort in the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday.
