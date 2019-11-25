Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Tallies 17 points in victory
Wright-Foreman scored 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) and dished out five assists in a victory over Austin on Sunday.
Wright-Foreman has now scored in double-digits in each of the first five games of his G League career and has knocked down at least one three-pointer in each contest. The second-round pick is averaging 20.4 points on 50.1 percent shooting from the field this season.
More News
-
Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Leads team with 22•
-
Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Leads scoring in opener•
-
Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Yet to make regular-season debut•
-
Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Signs two-way with Jazz•
-
Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Away from team•
-
Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Out Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...