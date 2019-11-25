Wright-Foreman scored 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) and dished out five assists in a victory over Austin on Sunday.

Wright-Foreman has now scored in double-digits in each of the first five games of his G League career and has knocked down at least one three-pointer in each contest. The second-round pick is averaging 20.4 points on 50.1 percent shooting from the field this season.