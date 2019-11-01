Wright-Foreman hasn't appeared in the first five regular season games of 2019-20.

Wright-Foreman averaged 4.0 points (41.7 FG, 66.7 3Pt), 2.7 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 0.7 threes, and 0.3 steals in 10.0 minutes across three preseason appearances. However, he hasn't seen the floor through the first five regular season games. With several point guards ahead of Wright-Foreman on the depth chart, he has quite a hill to climb if he's going to see minutes as a rookie. Moreover, given that he's on a two-way deal he's likely to spend the majority of the season honing his craft in the G League.