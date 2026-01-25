site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Jusuf Nurkic: Available to play
RotoWire Staff
Nurkic (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Nurkic will power through the illness and make himself available for Saturday's game. The 31-year-old veteran has been hot over the past two, posting triple-doubles in back-to-back games.
