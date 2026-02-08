Nurkic contributed three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 120-117 loss to the Magic.

Nurkic returned from a two-game absence due to illness, moving straight into the starting lineup alongside the newly acquired Jaren Jackson. Utah opted to run with a sizeable lineup, an encouraging sign for anyone rostering Nurkic. With that said, we have already started to see some questionable absences, a situation that could get worse as the season progresses. For now, managers will have to hold Nurkic or try to pass him off while he is still relatively active.