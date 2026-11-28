Nurkic totaled five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Friday's 120-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Getting the start in his first game of 2026-27 after recovering from a right foot issue, Nurkic led the Jazz in assists as he let youngsters Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson handle the scoring load. The 32-year-old Nurkic averaged a career-high 4.8 assists over 41 games last season, and his overall production will improve once he gets back up to game speed and takes on his usual workload.