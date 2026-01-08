Nurkic racked up 15 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 129-125 overtime loss to the Thunder.

Nurkic recorded his 10th double-double of the year, loading up the whole box score Wednesday. The veteran center has averaged a productive 15.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest across his last nine games, shooting an efficient 60.9 percent from the field as well.