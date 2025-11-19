Nurkic ended Tuesday's 140-126 loss to the Lakers with 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 29 minutes.

Nurkic did just enough to hit the milestone, recording his fourth double-double of the season. Jurkic's career is taking a positive turn after taking over the starting role in Utah, but it took a season-ending injury from Walker Kessler (shoulder) to give him that opportunity. Although his rebound numbers are solid, Nurkic has scored double-digit totals only five times this season, and it's an area where he could use some serious improvement.