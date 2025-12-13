Nurkic ended with 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 130-126 victory over the Grizzlies.

Nurkic was efficient with his shot, active on the glass and decisive as a passer, ending just three assists away from recording what would've been his first triple-double of the season. The 17 boards were a season-high mark for the veteran big man, and this was his sixth double-double of the season. Nurkic is firmly entrenched as the Jazz's starting center, and he figures to continue putting up solid numbers across the board as long as he sees regular playing time.