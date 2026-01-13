Nurkic had 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 123-112 victory over the Cavaliers.

The 17 boards tied his season high, as Nurkic recorded his 11th double-double of the campaign in his return from a two-game absence due to a toe injury. Six of those double-doubles have come in his last 10 appearances dating back to Dec. 12, a stretch in which the veteran center is averaging 15.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 threes while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor and a stunning 61.1 percent (11-for-18) from beyond the arc.