Nurkic finished Sunday's 107-100 loss to Toronto with 11 points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes.

It wasn't an efficient scoring night for Nurkic, but he managed to reach double digits and led the Jazz in rebounds, en route to his 15th double-double of the season while also setting a season high with three blocks. He has averaged 15.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.0 threes and 1.0 blocks over 29.8 minutes per game over his last six outings.