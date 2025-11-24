Nurkic supplied 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 108-106 loss to the Lakers.

The veteran center continues to clean the glass effectively for the jazz, pulling down double-digit boards in seven straight games, although Sunday's double-double was only his fifth of the season. Since Nurkic moved into the starting five in place of Walker Kessler (shoulder) at the beginning of November, he's averaging 7.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 28.0 minutes over 11 contests.