Nurkic notched 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Monday's 114-101 preseason loss to the Mavericks.

Nurkic tied the team-high mark in three-pointers and was one of five Jazz players to score in double figures. The veteran big man also led all players in rebounds. After being traded from Charlotte to Utah in June, Nurkic is expected to back up Walker Kessler (shoulder) in the 2025-26 campaign.