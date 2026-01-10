This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to out
Nurkic (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Charlotte.
Nurkic will miss a second straight game due to a toe sprain on his left foot. His absence will mean more opportunities for Kevin Love and Kyle Filipowski. Nurkic's next chance to play will come Monday at Cleveland.