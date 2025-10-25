Nurkic registered four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 18 minutes during Friday's 105-104 loss to the Kings.

Walker Kessler turned in an odd dud after a great first game, so the team decided to give Nurkic more time on the court. He responded with 11 rebounds in 18 minutes. The veteran is hunting to a place to revive his career, but only an injury will elevate him to a meaningful role. He's trapped behind Kessler and Kyle Filipowski, and is currently fending off Taylor Hendricks for the backup job under the basket.