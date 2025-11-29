Nurkic amassed nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 128-119 win over the Kings.

While Nurkic has been doing a decent job operating as a playmaker and glass eater in Utah this season, he's also been struggling to impact other areas of the stat sheet, and he's been averaging a career-low 0.4 blocks per game. He's also committing a career-high 2.8 turnovers a night, to go with a career-worst free-throw percentage of 57.5 percent. Nurkic isn't worth the headache in standard fantasy leagues.