The Hornets traded Nurkic to the Jazz on Sunday in exchange for Collin Sexton and a 2031 second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The veteran big man is set to join his third team in two years and is in line to back up Walker Kessler in Utah. Nurkic spent time with Phoenix and Charlotte last season, averaging 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 20.8 minutes per game in 51 regular-season appearances (32 starts). Nurkic has one year remaining on his current contract and is slated to make $19 million in 2025-26.