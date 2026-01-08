Nurkic (toe) is questionable for Thursday's game against Dallas.

Thursday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and if recent back-to-backs have been any indication, Nurkic could be due for a maintenance day. During Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, Nurkic had 15 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes. Kyle Filipowski could see increased minutes Thursday if Nurkic is held out.