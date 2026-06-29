Jazz's Jusuf Nurkic: Intends to stay in Utah

Nurkic (nose) intends to sign a two-year, $22 million contract to return to the Jazz, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Nurkic was a full-time starter for the Jazz since November of the 2025-26 campaign due to the absence of Walker Kessler (shoulder). The former averaged 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals over 26.4 minutes per game across 41 regular-season games (36 starts) last year, but Nurkic missed the last two months of the season after undergoing surgery on his nose in mid-February. He should be 100 percent for the start of training camp and will likely serve as the Jazz's backup big man behind Kessler for the 2026-27 season.