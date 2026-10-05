Nurkic totaled four points (1-5 FG, 2-2 FT, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 11 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 preseason win over the Nuggets.

Nurkic was given the starting nod Sunday, and yet played fewer minutes than newly acquired Jaxson Hayes, who ended with 19 minutes off the bench. All signs point to Nurkic being the starting center come opening night, putting him on the radar as a potential top-100 candidate. Although his role may not be reflective of what might be considered a typical starting role, his ability to put up numbers across the board should lend itself to multiple builds. Considering him as a third center in standard leagues feels relatively safe.