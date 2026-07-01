Jazz's Jusuf Nurkic: Lined up as starting center

Nurkic (nose) is projected as Utah's top starting center for the 2026-27 season after the Jazz lost Walker Kessler to the Lakers this offseason, Jared Koch of SI.com reports.

Nurkic was highly productive when available for the Jazz, averaging 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.4 minutes per game across 41 regular-season games (36 starts) last year. The veteran big man will have a new partner in the frontcourt with Jaren Jackson now in the fold, so it'll be interesting to see how the two big men mesh in 2026-26. Nurkic should be ready for the start of training camp after undergoing season-ending nose surgery in February.