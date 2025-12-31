Nurkic finished Tuesday's 129-119 loss to the Celtics with 26 points (10-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes.

Nurkic turned in an extremely efficient performance en route to a season-high 26 points. He also knocked down multiple triples for a second consecutive contest, and he has hit two triples in four of his 29 regular-season appearances. The big man didn't just impress in the scoring column. He dished out a team-high-tying eight assists, recording at least eight rebounds and eight assists for the third time on the campaign. Nurkic has scored in double figures in four straight appearances, during which he has averaged 18.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 31.8 minutes per contest.