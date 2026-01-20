Nurkic posted 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 123-110 loss to San Antonio.

Nurkic took the floor for the first time since Jan. 12 after being held out of three straight games due to a coach's decision, and he didn't show any signs of rust. He saw plenty of volume on the offensive end with Lauri Markkanen (illness) sidelined and fell one rebound shy of a double-double. Nurkic has been highly effective while on the court for the Jazz this season, averaging 14.1 points and 10.8 rebounds since Dec. 1 (13 games), though the Jazz have a clear interest in giving looks to the younger pieces of the roster, which could limit his fantasy ceiling.